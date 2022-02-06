Another Isis chief is dead – how long before we are back here again?

In many ways, the US raid which killed Isis’s chief on Thursday was like experiencing déjà vu. Like his predecessor in 2019, Isis caliph Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi was killed in Idlib province, an opposition-held pocket of northwest Syria.

Al-Qurashi too was holed up with his family in a house along the Turkish border. In fact, it was just 15 kilometres up the road from the last hiding spot of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Like al-Baghdadi, he too blew himself up to evade capture.

The news came out in jagged disclosures before President Joe Biden also declared victory, albeit in a less bombastic manner than his predecessor Donald Trump who infamously claimed Baghdadi “died like a dog… whimpering, screaming and crying”.