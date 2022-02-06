Another Isis chief is dead – how long before we are back here again?

There doesn’t seem to be a comprehensive, holistic or long-term plan to truly combat Isis in Syria and neighbouring Iraq, writes Bel Trew

Sunday 06 February 2022 12:33
Comments
<p>Al-Qurashi was holed up with his family in a house along the Turkish border</p>

Al-Qurashi was holed up with his family in a house along the Turkish border

(AFP via Getty Images)

In many ways, the US raid which killed Isis’s chief on Thursday was like experiencing déjà vu. Like his predecessor in 2019, Isis caliph Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi was killed in Idlib province, an opposition-held pocket of northwest Syria.

Al-Qurashi too was holed up with his family in a house along the Turkish border. In fact, it was just 15 kilometres up the road from the last hiding spot of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Like al-Baghdadi, he too blew himself up to evade capture.

The news came out in jagged disclosures before President Joe Biden also declared victory, albeit in a less bombastic manner than his predecessor Donald Trump who infamously claimed Baghdadi “died like a dog… whimpering, screaming and crying”.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in