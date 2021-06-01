Last week, the Balfour Project, a charity dedicated to acknowledging Britain’s continuing responsibility to uphold equal rights for both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples living on the territory of the former British mandate territory, held a conference.

Planned some time ago, it coincided with the end of yet another cycle of violence that has seen the deaths of many innocent Palestinians in Gaza, as well as of Israeli civilians. Equally tellingly, this conflict has been marked by protests from sections of the Palestinian Arab minority in Israel against both its government’s actions in Jerusalem and Gaza and the discrimination that makes them, in their own eyes, second class citizens. This was responded to with violence by some extremists from the Israeli majority community.

The theme of our conference was the principles of the rule of law that, in theory, both sides claim to respect and how they might be used to achieve a peaceful solution to the conflict. We were fortunate to have the participation of distinguished speakers such as Baroness Hale and Jack Straw, as well as human rights lawyers from Britain, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.