It is not often that Jacob Rees-Mogg is called a socialist. Thangam Debbonaire, his Labour shadow, asked him yesterday if he was “more socialist than he has hitherto let on”, given the leak from the previous day’s cabinet meeting that he suggested scrapping the tax rise due in April. That is something that Labour has been calling for since September, when the law was passed, Debbonaire said. “I wonder whether he is about to cross the floor, because there is space.”

Something has gone very wrong for Rees-Mogg when he finds himself supported by the Labour Party. But equally, something has gone very wrong for Keir Starmer when he supports the fake Thatcherism of the Conservative Party. Sometimes, making common cause with one faction of the governing party is an effective opposition tactic. But not this time.

Rees-Mogg’s position lacks basic plausibility. At least he is consistent in that. He opposed the tax rise when it was bounced through the cabinet in September – not so strongly that he resigned from the government, of course, but he spoke up against it, as did Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, and David Frost, who has now resigned from the government.