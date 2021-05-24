Am I the only person who finds it impossible to enjoy going on holiday?

I

am not even looking at the travelling abroad regulations – they seem to change daily, flickering like a dodgy set of traffic lights between red, amber and green. Just when you think, “Ooh I could go to X”, you realise that –actually – X won’t let you in.

Of course I’d like to get away! The recent weather has been biblical in London, demanding electric lighting during the day and a fire every night; and considering I’ve recently been pumped with a second dose of AstraZeneca, you’d think I’d be desperately seeking my paradise break, wouldn’t you?

Yet sadly, with a new tour (fingers crossed) on the horizon, my summer is destined to be spent doing try-out spots in venues across London; where – along with thousands of other performers – I will be frantically trying to locate my comedy muscles under the layers of lockdown-induced non-performing flab.