Jeremy Hunt has spoken on tax cuts – but is his party listening?

The best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation, Jeremy Hunt said. He was speaking to tech business people in the City of London, but his words were addressed squarely to Conservative MPs.

Some of them have proved oblivious to the biggest real-world demonstration of practical economics recently staged by the government of a rich democratic nation. They want tax cuts at any cost. When Liz Truss tried to deliver them, it turned out that the cost was that the markets went into meltdown, taxes had to go up and the government needed a new chancellor and then a new prime minister.

What was the lesson of that, do you think? For Truss herself, according to a “colleague” of hers, apparently, it was: “Liz believes that the policy was right but that she didn’t get the political backing she needed.”