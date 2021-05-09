T

he footage is extraordinary. In a video shared online Israeli police officers are seen throwing what sound like stun grenades into a room packed with worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest places in Islam and the most important symbols in the Arab world.

Against the intermittent booms you can hear the shouts of Palestinians, who were holding Friday prayers during the Holy month of Ramadan. Crowds rush to get out.

Outside, another video shows Palestinians throwing stones and bottles back at police firing rubber bullets and stun grenades at crowds.