There was only one burning question, and Keir Starmer didn’t ask it

Despite Dominic Cummings helpfully ending his 7,200-word blog post with a short section entitled “A few simple questions to ask the PM”, Keir Starmer chose not to mention Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser in the Commons today.

The Labour leader could at least have asked the first question suggested by Cummings, namely why the prime minister kept in post a health secretary he had described as “totally effing hopeless”. You did not need to read all the Cummings novella to know that the screenshot of a WhatsApp message from Johnson’s personal phone was a matter of some embarrassment to the prime minister. Johnson wouldn’t have given much of an answer, but he doesn’t usually, and whatever answer he gave would have been more interesting than the hairsplitting and diversionary tactics that he actually came up with.

Instead, the cautious lawyer came to the despatch box and Starmer ploughed on with the series of six questions he had already prepared. Starmer “won” those exchanges but he had already lost the battle. It was a remarkable misjudgement. Presumably, Starmer did not feel he had had enough time to assess the blog post, but that quotation about Matt Hancock is simple and unambiguous. It had been advertised by Cummings in advance, in his evidence to the joint select committee, and Cummings had packaged and prepared it in time for PMQs. If Starmer had been caught unawares, with just 20 minutes notice, so had the prime minister. It was the obvious question, and by avoiding it Starmer looked as if he shies away from seeking political advantage in the heat of the moment.