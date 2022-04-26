Le pouvoir d’achat was Marine Le Pen’s big issue in the French election on Sunday, and you can interpret that two ways. One would be that 42 per cent of French voters are not racist pro-Putin extremists, because the cost of living drove a lot of the non-metropolitan protest vote Le Pen’s way regardless of her ideology.

The other would be that, even with the advantage of a cost of living crisis and a sharp tilt to the moderate centre, Le Pen didn’t come close to winning.

I’m not saying that Le Pen’s reputation as the leader of an extremist, beyond-the-pale movement is comparable to Jeremy Corbyn’s reputation, which Labour is likewise trying to shake off. Corbyn nearly won in 2017, which is an obstinate refutation of the simplistic extreme-versus-moderate reading of British politics.