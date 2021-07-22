Keir Starmer’s campaign on crime is a key part of Labour’s fightback

It is not quite as catchy as “tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime”, but Keir Starmer’s pledge “to drive down crime, tackle its root causes and ensure that criminals are brought to justice” will be an important part of the period between now and the next election.

The Labour leader wrote those words for The Independent, as part of the launch of his “campaign for safer communities”, which was supposed to happen in real life in Wolverhampton. Instead, Starmer is isolating because one of his children tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, and so the launch will be online after all.

But the significance of the campaign is that it shows Labour is getting serious about something that voters care about, and will care about when the Covid-19 pandemic has receded. Crime is an iceberg subject. It is always there; people always worry about it; but politicians don’t talk about it as often as they would if they accurately reflected public opinion. So this is a chance for Starmer to show that he understands public concerns.