Corbynites fume at Starmer’s betrayal, but will voters think his change is sincere?

The Corbynites are furious that Keir Starmer has betrayed them. In Starmer’s early days as leader, John McDonnell, who was Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow chancellor and chief ideologue, set out the strategy. Starmer had been elected on a Corbynite policy platform, he said, by party members who had mostly voted for Corbyn in the past. He advised that Momentum, the Corbyn supporters’ faction, ought to remain involved at all levels of the party, to hold the new leader to his promises.

That strategy lies in ruins. Not primarily because Starmer betrayed some of the people who elected him, although he has finally broken with them this week in Brighton, but because Corbynites abdicated and left the field clear for their rivals to take the party back.

One by one, Corbynites in shadow ministerial positions excluded themselves by resigning or by putting themselves in a position where Starmer had no choice but to sack them. Rebecca Long-Bailey breached the policy of zero tolerance of antisemitism last year. Corbyn himself put himself outside the parliamentary Labour Party by refusing to accept the findings of the statutory Equality and Human Rights Commission. This week Andy McDonald resigned from the shadow cabinet over the demand for a £15-an-hour minimum wage, which is wishful thinking rather than serious policy.