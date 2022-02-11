Keir Starmer’s stance on Nato is inconsistent with his past

Less than two years ago Keir Starmer was a candidate for the Labour leadership on a party unity ticket that included “No more illegal wars” and a “Prevention of Military Intervention Act”. He promised in effect to give the Corbynites the policies they wanted, presented by a more prime ministerial leader.

Yesterday he wrote an article that struck a different tone. “The likes of the Stop the War coalition are not benign voices for peace,” he declared. Even as a sectarian Blairite myself, I was shocked. I agreed with everything in his “I love Nato” thumping of the tub, including the hero-worship of Clement Attlee, Ernest Bevin and Denis Healey. But as a neutral observer, accustomed now to looking at the Labour Party from the outside as a sociological phenomenon rather than a cause to identify with, it felt oddly unconvincing.

He was asked about that dissonance in an interview at Nato HQ in Brussels with Laura Kuenssberg of the BBC, who asked: “You say now that Labour is the party of Nato. Have you always believed that?” He said “yes” and repeated the line about Bevin, Labour’s postwar foreign secretary, who signed the treaty: “This is Labour Party history and tradition.”