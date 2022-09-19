The 11 days since the Queen’s death have changed everything. Before it, the monarchy appeared to be on the slide. Scandals, squabbles and vanity parades played their part. Public support for the institution had fallen from 75 per cent to 62 per cent over the previous 10 years, according to YouGov. Among the young, barely a third supported it.

Public mourning and the ceremonies attached to it, which we saw so stunningly performed at Westminster Abbey and St George’s, Windsor, can distort rational thought. After a month or two, normality may reassert itself, and the downward trend in support might continue with King Charles III on the throne.

I doubt it, though, especially if the head of state and the head of government – the King and Liz Truss respectively – forge a relationship that could be the making of both of them, and secure a new 21st-century contract between crown and nation.