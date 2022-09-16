Behind the cross-party unity over the Queen’s death and pledges of loyalty to her successor, senior politicians across the spectrum ask themselves the same explosive question: will King Charles intervene in politics in the way he did as Prince of Wales?

On the face of it, the answer is: no. The King will have to end his public activism. As he admitted in his first address: “It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply.”

Previously, he said he would not be so “stupid” as to meddle.