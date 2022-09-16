Jump to content

Will King Charles intervene in politics the way he did while he was the Prince of Wales?

Some ministers profess confidence the King will resist temptation, writes Andrew Grice

Friday 16 September 2022 13:06
Comments
<p>Ministers do not expect him to make speeches without first clearing them with the government</p>

Ministers do not expect him to make speeches without first clearing them with the government

(via REUTERS)

(via REUTERS)

Behind the cross-party unity over the Queen’s death and pledges of loyalty to her successor, senior politicians across the spectrum ask themselves the same explosive question: will King Charles intervene in politics in the way he did as Prince of Wales?

On the face of it, the answer is: no. The King will have to end his public activism. As he admitted in his first address: “It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply.”

Previously, he said he would not be so “stupid” as to meddle.

