Down the road in Bakhmut, Russian forces are on the attack and may break through to threaten other areas of the Donbas.

It is the one battleground in Ukraine where the Kremlin is doing well at present, and mercenaries from the Wagner Group are playing a leading part in the operation.

The notorious paramilitary force, seen by many as a de facto private army for Vladimir Putin, has played a role in numerous conflicts around the world including recently the Sahel where they recently replaced French troops in Mali. as well as Syria and Libya.