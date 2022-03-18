Labour’s fate might not lie in its own hands – but Rishi Sunak’s

The traditional tax and spend battle between the Conservatives and Labour has turned on its head. Since Margaret Thatcher reduced the overall tax burden – no government has done so since – the Tories have been seen as a tax-cutting party and Labour a party of high spending and higher taxes. Yet now the roles are reversed. Labour has joined many Tory MPs in urging Rishi Sunak to postpone next month’s rise in national insurance contributions in his spring statement on Wednesday.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies reported this week that Sunak has already raised taxes by more than Gordon Brown did in 10 years as chancellor.

With the tax burden at its highest for 70 years, Labour claims the Tories have lost the right to call themselves a tax-cutting party, and that Sunak is banking higher than expected tax receipts now so he can cynically cut taxes before the next general election. Even if he does that, it will be very difficult to ensure his legacy is as a chancellor who reduced the overall tax burden like his predecessor and hero Nigel Lawson in the Thatcher era.