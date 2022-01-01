The Labour Party has had lots of really good news lately. Its national polling lead has grown and seems stable against an imploding Tory party. Recent polling by the Fabian Society and YouGov show them even further ahead in their target seats in England and Wales. There’s work to do, but also real cause for optimism and positivity.

This is a great place for Keir Starmer and his party to be at, going into the new year. But you might not know it from the behaviour of some of his most ardent supporters, especially on social media. They seem determine to remain angry – if not gloomy – playing out the fights of the Jeremy Corbyn years internally rather than playing a bigger part in building a positive, self-confident and united party.

I had a conversation recently with a young activist who joined under Corbyn. She feels angry, disillusioned and hurt at what happened to her and her friends, and said she sees no incentive for people of her politics to “come together” with others in Labour.