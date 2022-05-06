Inside Westminster
Stand by for an unofficial Labour-Lib Dem coalition to oust Boris Johnson
The bad news for Starmer is that he will need the tacit support of the rejuvenated Liberal Democrats to get into Downing Street. The good news for him is that he will get it, writes Andrew Grice
When Tony Blair won his landslide 25 years ago, Labour canvassers could barely believe the positive response they got on the doorsteps of affluent voters. “People with gravel drives were coming over to us,” one recalled.
In the run-up to Thursday’s local elections, the same group of voters were cited by Conservative campaigners in the south of England. “The ones with gravel drives hate Partygate the most,” one MP said. It seems that, unable to vote for Boris Johnson, many stayed at home or switched their allegiance.
Unfortunately for Keir Starmer, this was not a 1997 moment. Disenchanted Tories did not flock in droves to Labour – despite Partygate, the cost-of-living crisis and even the prospect of a recession. “There is not the same buzz and momentum we had in 1995 or 1996,” one Starmer ally admitted to me.
