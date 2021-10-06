“Boris Johnson is prime minister.” Say it out loud. Let the words roll around in your mouth. How does it make you feel?

For many readers of The Independent – especially those who backed Remain in the EU referendum and who lean liberal or left politically – even saying the prime minister’s name will make them feel a little queasy.

This feeling is even stronger among Labour activists and politicians, most of whom viscerally loathe Boris Johnson and what they think he represents. Many simply can’t understand how anybody can have voted for him: he makes their skin crawl.