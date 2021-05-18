The Labour Party are acting like teenagers with a crush on voters

A

significant portion of Britain’s political sphere has fallen into a trap best explained by comparing it to teenage lust. Every other day, a Labour MP will do or say something, and the response will be: “But will the Red Wall even care?”.

It does not matter if the MP in question is a senior shadow minister or a mere backbencher. The nature of the intervention is also irrelevant; it can be a tweet or a speech, on an issue that is big or small. Anything coming out of the opposition will be judged on its immediate effect on voters.

Similarly, the response to David Cameron’s misadventures with Greensill Capital could be summed up as: “And yet the polls haven’t moved an inch!”. It was even asked whether journalists reporting on sleaze was worth it, given the public did not seem to care much about it.