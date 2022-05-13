A mythology has grown around Labour’s relationship with the British working class. The party’s historic role, we are told, is to promote the interests of the workers and be loyal to them. However, over the past 120 years they have not consistently reciprocated that loyalty.

In the 1960s, when 70 per cent of the electorate were categorised as working class, pollsters such as Mark Abrams advised Hugh Gaitskell and Harold Wilson that Labour’s relationship with working people must change, while academics such as Peter Pulzer continued to state boldly: “Class is the basis of British party politics; all else is embellishment and detail.”

If most of the electorate were deemed to be working class, you would think Labour would never be out of power. But it was and it is. Something was and is going wrong somewhere.