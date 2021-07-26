Covid tests, a camper van and bed before 10pm – my weekend at Latitude

I’ve just returned from performing a live podcast show at Latitude Festival, so obviously I am writing this in the bath, gazing adoringly at my indoor flushing lavatory. Bliss.

I am not a natural camper, so it’s a good job my stage partner and “Older and Wider” podcast co-host Judith Holder managed to book a camper van. That said, due to height and age factors (I’m younger and shorter), I drew the sleeping quarters short straw, which meant spending the night on a shelf with the roof of the van a couple of inches from my nostrils. Yes, just one night. That was quite sufficient because, to be honest, I was in two minds about going in the first place.

Our podcast “Older and Wider” was originally offered a slot at the festival in the halcyon pre-Covid days of early 2020 – and even back then, I was reluctant. I’m fussy about performing in tents. The acoustics are tricky and people wander in and out. Basically, when I’m gigging, I like a black box, bums on seats and no distractions, thank you.