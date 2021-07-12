Housing policy has toxified the Tory brand and voters will have their revenge

Developers, freeholders, managing agents, surveyors, lawyers and corporate lobbyists seem to be steering housing policy in the wrong direction, writes Rabina Khan

Monday 12 July 2021 12:41
<p>Contractors undertake works at a residential property in Paddington, London, as part of a project to remove and replace non-compliant cladding</p>

(PA)

The centre ground of British politics is moving too fast for one of the most successful political parties in the democratic world – the Conservatives – to keep up. Beyond the highly-publicised anger towards their HS2 rail project which was the main driver of voting behaviour in last month’s Amersham and Chesham by-election – where my party triumphed despite ministerial visits and a cameo appearance by Theresa May – the Tories’ relationship with property interests is also toxifying the party brand.

Developers, freeholders, managing agents, surveyors, lawyers and corporate lobbyists seem to be steering housing policy in a sinister, anti-consumer direction. This has to change.

Leaseholds in social housing and private developments have taken over my borough of Tower Hamlets, with people facing extortionate service charges, while hundreds of buildings are affected by fire safety defects.

