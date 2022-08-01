When England last won a major international tournament, they thought it was all over. This time, you sense it is just the beginning.

That’s how The Independent’s man in the press box, Mark Critchley, summed up the Lionesses’ historic, Euro 2022-winning feat at Wembley on Sunday evening after Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal proved the difference to see off Germany.

As 23 special players now bask in the afterglow of a truly momentous achievement, it’s impossible to disagree with those words.