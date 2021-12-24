How Liz Truss can stop the Brexit wars

David Frost strongly denies his resignation as minister for Europe was about Brexit, citing “coercive” coronavirus restrictions and the government’s “direction of travel” on the economy. But his timing was instructive: he got out with his reputation intact (on the Tory right, at least) before having to make concessions on the Northern Ireland protocol or, alternatively, trigger its Article 16 provisions, risking a trade war with the EU.

Briefings from senior Whitehall officials to London-based European journalists had raised the white flag on Frost’s demand that the European Court of Justice should play no role in resolving disputes over the protocol. Frost also knew Johnson’s previous appetite for a confrontation with Brussels had waned; his domestic woes over the past two months would have made war with the EU look like a desperate distraction.

Frost’s timing was devastating. Johnson tried to stall his resignation. Frost agreed to wait until January but then jumped last weekend when his decision leaked out. For a prime minister with few genuinely close allies, senior Tories judged that losing his Brexit soulmate would hurt more than defeat in the North Shropshire by-election.