According to a leaked memo from the Foreign Office, Liz Truss is mulling a proposal to buy her diplomats a “party pad” in New York for £20m.

The idea that a beautiful townhouse would be used for ambassadors to swan about in, eating Ferrero Rocher, is too much for some, who are rightly asking whether this is good use of taxpayers’ money.

It is always infuriating to see government waste and poor spending at a time when people are worried about their bills and “apocalyptic” warnings are coming from the Bank of England on food prices.