It was torture for her from the start. The first question came from Justin Madders, a shadow junior minister, who asked why the chancellor lost his job but she kept hers. She started her answer: “I have been very clear…” But she was drowned out by a wave of ridicule from the opposition.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker, then called Laurence Robertson, a Conservative MP, instead of Sajid Javid, the former chancellor whose name was on the order paper. It wasn’t until after Prime Minister’s Questions was over that we learned that Liz Truss had suspended Jason Stein, her adviser, just before the session, in return for Javid not asking a question about him. Javid blames Stein for an anonymous briefing that Truss thought he was incompetent.

Having swerved that section of sky falling on her head, she then had to endure six social media clips, loosely in the form of questions, from Keir Starmer, in which he essentially asked six times what was the point of her.