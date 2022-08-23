The problems facing Kwasi Kwarteng when he becomes chancellor of the Exchequer on 6 September will be the same as those that would have faced Oliver Dowden if he had become Rishi Sunak’s chancellor.

Kwarteng certainly seems to be confident that he will be taking over the Treasury, having written an article for the Mail on Sunday in which he said: “I want to reassure the British people that help is coming.” Those words must have been approved by the incoming prime minister, whose leadership campaign he is running.

That help is going to take roughly the same form, whoever is running the show when Boris Johnson departs. Whatever Liz Truss has said during the campaign about shrinking the state and unleashing free markets will be cast to the winds as the British state gears up for its third massive intervention in the economy since the financial crash of 2008.