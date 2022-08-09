Liz Truss: the long-serving minister who hardly left a trace in her rise to the top

Liz Truss has been a minister for 10 years and a cabinet minister for eight, and yet the imprint she has made on the first drafts of history has been light.

As a politics obsessive, I have collected all the memoirs, diaries and instant histories, and her name appears surprisingly rarely in the indices.

The fullest account of what she was like as a minister comes from David Laws, the Liberal Democrat who was minister of state in the Department for Education when Truss was a junior minister there between 2012 and 2014. Laws recorded his first meeting with “the irrepressible Liz Truss” in September 2012 in his Coalition Diaries: “Liz is mind-bogglingly ambitious, and has Duracell-like reserves of energy. I will need to keep an eye on her!”