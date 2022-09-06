Keir Starmer’s plan of attack against Liz Truss

It may be tasteless to say so, but the energy crisis is the best thing that could have happened to Labour’s chances at the next election. With the departure of Boris Johnson, much of Keir Starmer’s pitch to the country was about to disappear.

Starmer presented himself as a leader of integrity, the alternative to Johnson’s rule-breaking slipperiness, with a bit of dull competence thrown in as a contrast to his opponent’s entertaining act of not being quite across the detail. Despite attempts to portray Liz Truss as the “continuity Johnson” candidate, most of those advantages have gone.

There appear to be three prongs to Starmer’s plan of attack on the new prime minister. They are all things he would have done anyway if Johnson had survived, but the new situation brings them into sharper focus.