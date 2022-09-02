It feels like a lifetime since I first brought up the name “Liz Truss” in a focus group, in a bid to see how voters would respond. It was in fact just six weeks ago.

Since then, one thing has changed and others have not. The thing that has changed is name and face recognition. Most normal people have now heard of Truss – and most people know that she’s very likely to be our next prime minister.

This wasn’t the case at the start of this neverending leadership campaign. The PM-in-waiting may have been foreign secretary and she may have been the longest standing current cabinet minister, but she was a long way from A-list in the celeb stakes. In truth, she wasn’t even as well known as that extra who has run a stall in Albert Square for 40 years without saying a word.