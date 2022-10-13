A big welcome back for the rise in corporation tax, planned by Rishi Sunak for next year, cancelled by Liz Truss, and now about to be the government’s policy again, as soon as Kwasi Kwarteng gets off the plane from Washington to accept the inevitable.

The prime minister and chancellor have just four days to put together a set of tax rises and public spending cuts that will make the Office for Budget Responsibility’s numbers add up. That is because the OBR needs two weeks to put the numbers through its computers before the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on Halloween.

On that day, Kwarteng has to announce that he and the OBR agree that the measures he is presenting will stop the national debt rising within five years. If he fails to do that, the markets will panic. It is compulsory to describe the markets as jittery at the moment, but panic is different; neither he nor Truss would survive the meltdown.