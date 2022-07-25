I cannot remember when I first thought “God, won’t it be pleasant when Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street?” What I do know now is that, when the thought first crossed my mind, a monkey’s paw curled a finger. Johnson is firmly on his way out, and someone else will replace him in less than six weeks.

I got what I wanted, and tonight Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will take part in a televised debate, which I will have to watch because it is my job. In the eternal words of The Pussycat Dolls: be careful what you wish for.

What will the pair argue about tonight? It will probably not be transgender people, as they have thankfully moved on from that, though it was never clear that it needed to be part of the leadership race to begin with. Perhaps it will be refugees, and what to do about them. That was, after all, the topic of the weekend.