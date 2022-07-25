Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Tories don’t need another TV debate – they need group therapy

For both their own good and ours, it would be best for them to lie on the proverbial couch and let it all out, writes Marie Le Conte

Monday 25 July 2022 13:52
Comments
<p>It feels stark that the candidates are barely paying lip service to the idea that whoever wins should seek to unite the party</p>

It feels stark that the candidates are barely paying lip service to the idea that whoever wins should seek to unite the party

(PA)

I cannot remember when I first thought “God, won’t it be pleasant when Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street?” What I do know now is that, when the thought first crossed my mind, a monkey’s paw curled a finger. Johnson is firmly on his way out, and someone else will replace him in less than six weeks.

I got what I wanted, and tonight Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will take part in a televised debate, which I will have to watch because it is my job. In the eternal words of The Pussycat Dolls: be careful what you wish for.

What will the pair argue about tonight? It will probably not be transgender people, as they have thankfully moved on from that, though it was never clear that it needed to be part of the leadership race to begin with. Perhaps it will be refugees, and what to do about them. That was, after all, the topic of the weekend.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in