I saw a woman cross the street from a hardware shop carrying a new broom the other day, and I was suddenly seized by the desire to get home and clear everything out.

Lockdown nesting has created clutter in every corner of our house. There is only one room on the top floor which has recently been converted from chaos into a new oasis of calm. This is our daughter’s old teenage bedroom which has finally undergone the transformation from a millennial den to spare room, complete with a new bed, new sheets and absolutely nothing to trip over.

For years, this room had clung to its blu-tacked posters and assortment of kitsch knick-knacks, long after the girl had set up her own nest elsewhere. Unfortunately, this nest turned out to be a one-bedroom flat shared with her boyfriend where there was no space for 50 Barbies and a vintage collection of Polly Pockets (surely worth a fortune).