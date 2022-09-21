Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

A young woman is dead. The values at the heart of Iran’s regime are to blame

Iran’s morality enforcers regularly harass young women for letting a bit too much hair peek out of their mandatory headscarves, or allowing skin to show at their ankles, writes Borzou Daragahi

Wednesday 21 September 2022 08:56
Comments
<p>The regime has reportedly put pressure on Amini’s family members to keep quiet, but they continue to speak out</p>

The regime has reportedly put pressure on Amini’s family members to keep quiet, but they continue to speak out

(EPA)

She was a 22-year-old full of life and dreams, visiting Tehran for what was likely the kind of trip taken by many Iranians, attracted to the capital for its frenetic pace and relatively relaxed cultural atmosphere.

On Friday, Mahsa Amini died after falling into a coma following her arrest on 13 September, by the regime’s morality enforcers, for the crime of wearing “bad hijab” – that is, being improperly or immodestly dressed.

Iranian regime broadcasters have released inconclusive video footage suggesting that she collapsed on her own after her arrest. But there are credible allegations that she was savagely beaten while in custody, perhaps in the police van in which she was carted off to jail for what authorities called “education”.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in