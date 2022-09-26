Mark Fullbrook’s role at Downing Street is an unusual one – very unusual
Truss’s chief of staff has only been in place for a few weeks and has already been making headlines, writes Marie Le Conte
When she ran to become Conservative leader, Liz Truss promised to “deliver, deliver, deliver” and hit the ground running if she got into No10. In fairness to her, she has: hers is not a government planning to waste any time.
Her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been in the role for under a month, yet has already delivered a mini-Budget more significant than many of its full fat predecessors. Timid, this administration is not.
It is also heartening to see that eyebrow-raising stories about sleaze have not had to wait until the dying days of the government, as is usually customary. You can thank Mark Fullbrook for that.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies