When she ran to become Conservative leader, Liz Truss promised to “deliver, deliver, deliver” and hit the ground running if she got into No10. In fairness to her, she has: hers is not a government planning to waste any time.

Her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been in the role for under a month, yet has already delivered a mini-Budget more significant than many of its full fat predecessors. Timid, this administration is not.

It is also heartening to see that eyebrow-raising stories about sleaze have not had to wait until the dying days of the government, as is usually customary. You can thank Mark Fullbrook for that.