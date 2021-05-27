Matt Hancock knows that Dominic Cummings has made him unsackable

T

he danger to the health secretary came not from Dominic Cummings – or from Jonathan Ashworth, his Labour shadow – but from his own complacency. He came to the House of Commons to answer a question from Ashworth, with Cummings’s taunt of “liar” echoing in the nation’s ears.

But Matt Hancock knew that the venom of Cummings’s attack had made him unsackable. The prime minister could hardly be seen to be giving in to his former chief adviser’s campaign of revenge. Boris Johnson hadn’t sacked Hancock when Cummings repeatedly demanded it while he was at the heart of government; it would look much weaker for him to do as Cummings demanded now.

So Hancock’s challenge was to avoid looking smug. He started off well, with a serious manner, mindful that one of the charges levelled against him is that he was jointly responsible for tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.