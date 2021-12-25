Mea Culpa: a confusing case of Covid

A news story we wrote last week highlighted how choosing the right language can be a bit of a minefield.

In our article “Scientists discover first-ever ‘true’ millipede with over 1,000 legs”, we said the creature was found in a “minefield” in Australia. A minefield is an area planted with hidden explosive mines. As friend of this column Philip Nalpanis kindly pointed out, what we meant to say was that the millipede was found in a mining area, where mining takes place.

Bite the dust: When Queen guitarist Brian May revealed he caught Covid, Paul Edwards noticed we wrote: “Brian May has said he ‘perhaps made the wrong decision’ to attend a mask-free social gathering after catching Covid-19”, implying he went to his friend’s birthday lunch despite knowingly testing positive for the virus.