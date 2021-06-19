Mea Culpa: clear the air about tiny particles of pollution

We got into trouble in our report of air pollution affecting British schools. The report was about the World Health Organisation’s guidelines for “fine particulate matter”, that is, particles smaller than 2.5 micrometres in diameter, for which the conventional shorthand is “PM2.5”.

We tried to explain this as “tiny particles more than 100 times thinner than human hair”, which was confusing, as Roger Thetford pointed out. Human hair is long and thin, whereas particles are roughly round. The average human hair is 50 micrometres in diameter, so the factor is more like 20 than 100. And I think you can say something is 100 times thicker than something else, but going the other way is harder for the brain to compute, especially when using the phrase “more than” when the sense is “smaller than”. Altogether, then, I think we could have said something like “tiny particles with a diameter one twentieth that of human hair”.

We then got into further difficulty by saying that the World Health Organisation recommended limit for the amount of PM2.5 in the air is “10ug/m³”. Roger objected to the use of ug as the symbol for micrograms, because it should be μg, with the initial letter the Greek mu. My objection is simpler: that I don’t know what μg means, whereas microgram, meaning one millionth of a gram, is easier to understand. I think we should have said “10 micrograms per cubic metre”.