Mea Culpa: an around and about way of making the rules

We put this headline on an article by Kevin Brennan, the Labour MP campaigning for a better deal for musicians: “It is time we brought the rules around music streaming up to date – so that more musicians can make a living.” Having rules “around” something is an odd phrase that has a distancing effect, as if the rules are about something else tangentially related to music streaming. We meant the rules governing music streaming, and specifically the share of revenue received by the artists. It was changed to the rules “on” music streaming.

Order of events: Kim Leadbeater, the Labour candidate for the Batley and Spen by-election, was described in at least one article as “the sister of murdered former MP Jo Cox”. This made it sound as if she had stopped being an MP before she was killed, so we deleted “former”.

Space-time continuum: In an editorial about the economic consequences of coronavirus, we declared ringingly that “whatever policies that are adopted have to be placed on a horizon far wider than anything attempted in British government before – decades rather than months or years”. Thanks to Bernard Theobald for pointing out a metaphor disappearing under the weight of its contradictions.