Mea Culpa: as the French say, how yellow is your protest?

We got our hyphens in a twist in an attempt to convey the message of an interview with the shadow business secretary. “Miliband: Tackle injustices alongside climate or risk yellow vest-style protests.” It did not help that we were trying to fit so many ideas into a short headline, but the hyphen was where it really went wrong. It implies yellow protests in the style of a vest, as John Harrison wrote to point out.

The simplest way to make sense of this is to drop the “-style” altogether, and to have Ed Miliband warn against “yellow vest” protests in quotation marks. The trouble is that “yellow vest” is a silly phrase in English; what Miliband actually said was: “Look at what happened with Macron and the so-called gilets jaunes in France.” Yellow vests is a literal translation: in normal English we would say “hi-vis jackets”; but to call them “hi-vis jacket” protests would have been even sillier.

The whole headline needed radical surgery anyway: the abstract “injustices” and the truncated “climate” (short for “climate emergency”) made it hard to understand before we got near the hyphen pile-up. Another of Miliband’s sentences was perfectly clear and would have fitted the headline space with the lightest of editing: “Miliband: ‘Going down this green road has got to be seen as fair.’”