Mea Culpa: check your references

As we brought you the news that AJ Odudu, the TV presenter, had pulled out of the Strictly final because of a torn ligament, we quoted her tribute to “someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai”, saying she was “referencing her professional partner, Kai Widdrington”. This seems a stilted and formal way of saying “referring to”, which feels more like the way someone would actually speak in conversation.

Horse shoes: We haven’t had a “shoe-in” for a while, so it was like seeing an old friend after the lockdown when our report of Formula One said that a decision by Michael Masi, the race director, about the rules “made Verstappen a shoe-in for the victory”. Thanks to Roger Thetford for reintroducing me to the phrase, which was changed to “shoo-in”. It refers to (rather than “it references”) the rigging of horse races – all someone has to do is to “shoo” the winner over the line.

More than one: A headline on an Independent TV story said: “Firefighters pull multiple people from rubble after gas explosion in Sicily.” As Paul Edwards reminded me, I have complained about “multiple” before, as I think “several” is more natural. “It is particularly odd here,” he said, “since ‘people’ is already plural; and reading on I see that only two people were actually rescued.” Not only tautological but an overdramatisation too.