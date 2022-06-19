Mea Culpa: how can we be sure that Donald Trump won’t come back?

Questions of language and style in last week’s Independent

Sunday 19 June 2022 09:25
Surely not?

In an editorial on the congressional committee looking into the 6 January 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, we wrote: “The continual reminders of the lunacies of the final days of his presidency will not reflect well on Mr Trump, and will surely harm his chances of a comeback in 2024.”

That word “surely” is one of my red flags. I think it usually marks the point at which a writer makes a jump in an argument that is unsupported by the evidence, and often marks a switch from what is to what ought to be. The Independent does not believe the hearings will reflect well on the former president, but the “surely” indicates more of a hope than an expectation. Personally, I hope we are right, but I fear that we are not.

Nothing so ex as an ex-minister: We referred to Philip Hammond as an “ex-Tory chancellor” and then an “ex-cabinet minister” last week, as Philip Nalpanis pointed out. I think most readers would have known what we meant, but the “ex-hyphen” formula, although it is often used because it is short, is best avoided.

