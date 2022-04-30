Mea Culpa: Place your bets on Keir Starmer

In an editorial about Sir Keir Starmer, we said: “He must look like a credible prime minister across the piece.” Linda Beeley wrote to ask where this strange expression comes from. I have been unable to enlighten her, so if any reader knows, do get in touch. I think it is business jargon, and according to Google it peaked in popularity in 2007.

As far as I can tell, it is a variation of “across the board”, although that only invites another question. That seems originally to have been a betting phrase, meaning a bet on a horse to win, place or show, and its first known use was in 1945, according to the US Merriam-Webster dictionary. It then came to be used to mean “in all respects”, or “applying to everyone”. Its popularity peaked in 1982, and so perhaps the “piece” version was a desperate attempt to freshen up a tired old phrase.

Even odder is the phrase “across the piste”, which also sometimes pops up – although not in The Independent in the last few months – in which the horse-betting phrase seems to have evolved into something to do with skiing. Best to avoid the lot of them, I think.