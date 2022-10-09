Mea Culpa: Keeping the home fires radiating

In an article about the “significant risk” of a gas supply emergency, we noted that eight in 10 households in Britain use gas to heat their homes. But we illustrated the report with a photograph of an electric radiant heater. As John Harrison pointed out, the power cable was even visible.

Battery flattery: In a report about a breakthrough in battery technology, we referred to “a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells”. There is an arbitrary spelling rule that marks the two different meanings of the word: “complement” means “add to and improve”, whereas “compliment” means “say nice things about someone”.

And in an item about clothes airers we advised readers: “Clip the hanger to the bottom of heavier items such as sweaters and dresses to pull them taught and minimise drying times.” It was changed to “taut”, which is related to “tight”, rather than the past tense of “teach”.