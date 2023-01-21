Mea Culpa: the fish-operated drones are coming for us

We managed to make a shark scare story even more interesting by putting this headline on it: “British man alerts beachgoers to great white shark with drone.” This conjured up a vision of a shark operating a drone using a remote control, which was not what we intended. A little reordering was needed. Given that it is the Jaws storyline that grabs people’s attention, rather than the nationality of the alerter, we could have recast it thus: “Beachgoers alerted to great white shark by British man with drone.”

House call: The first sentence of a comment article that made the case for the NHS to go vegan read: “The first tenant of a healthcare professional or institution is ‘first, do no harm’.” We changed it to “tenet”, a medium-rare word that comes from the same Latin word, tenent, meaning “he holds”. “Tenant” means someone who holds property, whereas a tenet is a belief that someone holds.

Incidentally, I would have deleted “or institution”, an example of pointless and deadening elaboration.