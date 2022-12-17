Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mea Culpa: opposites confused – splitting and fusing, over and under

Questions of style and language in last week’s Independent, reviewed by John Rentoul

Saturday 17 December 2022 21:57
Comments
(Getty Images)

In our report of the advance in nuclear fusion technology, in which the US National Ignition Facility succeeded in getting more energy out of a nuclear reaction than was put in, we said: “Proponents argue that fusion is much safer than nuclear fission, the process that powers all existing nuclear energy plants (and nuclear weapons).”

As Roger Thetford pointed out, early atomic weapons, such as the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, used fission; but later hydrogen bombs use fission to trigger a fusion reaction that causes the main explosion. So we deleted the reference to nuclear weapons.

In another article on the same subject, we quoted Dr Robbie Scott, of the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s Central Laser Facility Plasma Physics Group, who contributed to the research: “Fusion has the potential to provide a near-limitless, safe, clean, source of carbon-free baseload energy. It cannot be understated what a huge breakthrough this is for laser fusion research.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in