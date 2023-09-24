Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mea Culpa: update on a continuing campaign

Questions of language and style in last week’s Independent, answered by John Rentoul

Saturday 23 September 2023 21:30
Comments
<p>Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to achieve a ‘fair and lasting peace’ are ongoing </p>

Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to achieve a ‘fair and lasting peace’ are ongoing

(PA)

There was a lot going on over the past seven days. Or “ongoing”, as we often put it. After last week’s resumption of my campaign against “amid”, this week I shall take up another of this column’s long-running feuds, this time against a mostly pointless journalistic tic.

In each of the following five examples, the word “ongoing” could simply have been deleted.

“Mr Macron, who spoke to Mr Aliyev on Wednesday, said the fighting compromised ongoing efforts to achieve ‘fair and lasting peace’.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in