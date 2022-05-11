Michael Gove seems to be trying to distract attention from breaking a manifesto promise by putting on a bit of a show. This morning, he gave a cheerful TV interview in which he did a range of voices, from a mock serious “emergency Budget” about which journalists were excited because it would be a “capital letters Big News Story” and to which the Treasury “rightly” said “calm down”, for some reason in a Liverpool accent.

Even as he confirmed in another interview that the government was unlikely to meet its target of having 300,000 homes built per year by 2025, he sought to cover his embarrassment by saying he didn’t want us to be “tied to a Procrustean bed” – a reference that had Radio 4 listeners googling the Greek god who stretched or amputated guests to fit his iron bed.

The actual retreat from the manifesto was executed with a poetic touch: “Arithmetic is important; so is beauty; so is belonging; so is democracy.” In the background there was the gentle whooshing noise of another target being missed. There have been many of those since the Tony Blair government last fulfilled its quota of 200,000 a year in 2006.