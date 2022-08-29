Time is a critical asset for gathering intelligence about infectious disease. Think back to how little we knew about Covid-19 when it emerged in the UK in 2020. Over the ensuing weeks and months, treatments were developed and we began to identify those most at risk of developing symptoms and requiring admission to hospital.

But, just as time is an asset in understanding infectious disease, it can also prove the greatest threat to those unfortunate enough to be the first to contract a new variant – some of whom will go on to pay with their lives.

We are still learning about the latest infection threat: monkeypox. The first case in the UK was identified in late May of this year – and by the middle of July, 1,735 people had been diagnosed with the infection.