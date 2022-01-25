MPs don’t seem to know how to talk to journalists anymore
Just as celebrities started ‘clapping back’ on social media a few years ago, politicians can now reach out to the public without having to go through the press first, writes Marie Le Conte
Imagine, for a moment, that you awoke one morning from uneasy dreams and found yourself transformed in your bed into a Conservative member of parliament. Unfazed, you decided to go about your day; go to your office, start replying to emails from constituents, and so on.
Say that, at some point, you received a message from a political journalist considering writing a story about something related to you. Would you:
- Politely reply to that journalist privately?
- Ignore them and hope for the best?
- Decide to publicly tweet about the exchange, apoplectic that a reporter had dared to do their job by attempting to hold you, a public servant, accountable?
